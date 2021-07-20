WATCH: Driver Somehow Loses Control And Launches Car On To An Adjacent Road

Highway driving could be very dangerous in cases when someone loses control of their car and goes off the road at a high speed. We don’t know the exact circumstances surrounding the situation you are about to witness in the video above but the car was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run scenario earlier.

Captured by a dashcam in Yuba City earlier this month, the video shows a car flying off the Highway 99 and landing on a nearby road. It’s a pretty big jump with the vehicle passing through the power lines and barely missing them. Luckily, the woman behind the wheel escaped miraculously with just minor injuries.

