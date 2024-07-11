WATCH: Driver Survives After Mazda Plunges Off Cliff During Police Chase In California

California police witnessed a bizarre sequence of events on Monday involving a Mazda driver who seemed intent on turning a routine traffic mishap into a cinematic spectacle. The saga began with a fence collision and a quick getaway, escalated with a police evasion, and concluded with the car hurtling off a cliff onto the beach below. Miraculously, the Mazda’s occupant survived the plunge and, despite severe injuries, is expected to recover.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, an officer saw the Mazda crash into a fence in the 2400 block of Impala Drive at around 4 p.m. Authorities say the driver “fled the scene recklessly,” and so officers attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the motorist didn’t stop. Just west of Avenida Encinas, the officers actually broke off pursuit for safety reasons.











