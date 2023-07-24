WATCH: Driverless Cars Have Only Been Running In Austin For A Few Days And Are Creating Issues

Two driverless vehicles stalled at Seventh and Red River Streets late last night, and it was caught on camera.

In a video taken late last night in downtown Austin, one self-driving Cruise car sits at a complete stop in the middle of an intersection, and another in a turning lane, as people in the area watch in confusion.

"That's a recipe for trouble," said Carissa Tate, a tourist visiting Austin.

Drivers were forced to navigate around the stalled vehicles, stopping the flow of traffic.





