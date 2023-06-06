WATCH: Driverless Chevrolet Bolt Gets Confused In Construction Zone - Blocks Traffic

A driverless Chevrolet Bolt operated by GM’s Cruise robotaxi company was spotted stuck in the middle of an intersection that was under construction in San Francisco. But while this is far from the first time a Cruise autonomous taxi stopped in the middle of the road blocking traffic, it’s Elon Musk’s involvement that makes things a bit more interesting this time around. The video embedded below was posted on Twitter a couple of days ago by the user Tesla Owners Silicon Valley and was later retweeted by @stevenmarkryan, who said that “Generalized autonomy (see Tesla) is 100x harder than the brittle ‘self-driving’ tech we see here.”



Generalized autonomy (see Tesla) is 100x harder than the brittle "self driving" tech we see here.



Everything perfectly matches the HD pre-map? "Great, I can do the party trick & drive you around".



Something doesn't match?



"Help Daddy, I'm scared. What do I do? Come get me."… https://t.co/HDxEjRedTY — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) June 5, 2023



Read Article