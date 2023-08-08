WATCH: Driverless Taxi In San Francisco Runs Into Semi Truck

A driverless Cruise autonomous vehicle collided with a semi-truck in San Francisco on August 7, General Motors' autonomous driving unit confirmed. The accident was first reported on Twitter by Alf Santos (@alfsan), who posted a short video and photos with the aftermath of the crash, which happened in San Francisco near Golden Gate Park area. Looking at the video, it appears that the Chevrolet Bolt EV-based autonomous ride-hailing vehicle had been by hit the semi-truck's trailer, which appeared to be involved in a "swing wide" maneuver, temporarily blocking the road at the time of the collision. The footage showed the truck backing away from the Cruise car, which featured a destroyed passenger-side mirror.



So I just witnessed my first #driverless #carcrash in #sf by a @Cruise crashing into a #semi in golden gate park pic.twitter.com/LFeBI6mwVM — Alf Santos (@alfsan) August 7, 2023



