WATCH: Driverless Waymo Taxi Kidnaps Passenger In Los Angeles

A man recorded himself attempting to shake a Waymo passenger free from a parked vehicle. Steven Montes (@stevenstealberg) uploaded a viral TikTok that’s accrued more than 167,000 views on the popular social media platform. His clip has stoked further criticism of the rideshare service, and left passengers wondering if they could get trapped inside of a driverless taxi.

Montes begins his video with footage of him standing beside a white Jaguar I-Pace with Waymo branding. The vehicle has been outfitted with a variety of sensors typical of cars that have been added to the company’s fleet of autonomous rideshare vehicles.

Not long into the video, Montes begins pressing his weight against the car, shaking it vigorously from side to side.