WATCH: Drunk Driver Takes One Last Chug Of Beer After Police Pit And Roll His Pickup

Police have to determine the best way to protect the public every day. In Arkansas, it seems as though they revert to dangerous PIT maneuvers more than most of the nation. Of course, police never know what they’re going to find when they pull over or PIT any suspect. According to officers, the driver in this story actually climbed out of his ruined car and finished a beer before going to jail. All of this happened in Forrest City, a municipality about two hours from Little Rock. Arkansas State Police heard that the local police department was in the midst of chasing a Dodge Ram that wouldn’t stop for a traffic violation. ASP officers joined the pursuit and took over before using what they call a TVI or Tactical Vehicle Intervention. That’s a PIT maneuver to all the rest of us.









