WATCH: Dust Storm Causes 80 Car Pile Up In Illinois

We have tragic news today out of Illinois, where a massive dust storm led to a major multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 south of the state's capital city of Springfield. As many as 80 vehicles are estimated to be involved, though the situation is still being assessed by the Illinois State Police (ISP). Unfortunately, dozens of injuries and multiple fatalities have been reported. According to a briefing from the ISP, the primary accident occurred at approximately 10:55 AM CDT on I-55 north at mile marker 76, almost halfway between Springfield and St Louis, Missouri. We say primary because numerous crashes have been reported along I-55 in south-central Illinois where strong winds and have generated tremendous dust storms. The video at the top of this article from Fox 32 Chicago shows near-zero visibility on the highway, with dust accumulating on cars. The video below (also from Fox 32) shows the same area with skies somewhat clearer, revealing the extent of the damage.







