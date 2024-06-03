WATCH: Dutch Mercedes AMG GT R Driver Takes His Car Swimming

A video shared on social media shows the aftermath of the incident. The Mercedes-AMG GT R went head-first into the channel. This is how the Police found it, with the rear end and the tailwind popping out of the water. It is not going to need the downforce where it's going now.

The recovery crew had quite a headache to pull the AMG GT R back to land. A crane truck was called to lift the car from its bathing space and put it on the trailer. We all know where the flooded AMG is going now.

Recovering it was a race against time. If the car sank completely, towing it to the crane would have turned more complicated. Either way, a diving team was involved in the rescue.





