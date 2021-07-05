WATCH: Dutch Owner Crashes Ferrari 488 Pista After Just One Day

Today's supercars come with levels of power that would have been considered truly insane just a couple of decades ago. To assist the mere mortals that purchase these cars, automakers fit them with systems like traction control and stability control to keep things on the straight and narrow. Unfortunately, modern car culture maintains that it's a mark of a true driver to disable these systems at the earliest opportunity. Often, what results is embarrassment in short order—as demonstrated by this driver from the Netherlands, behind the wheel of a one-day-old Ferrari 488 Pista.



