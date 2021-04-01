WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Gifts TRUCK To Friend Who Took Him In As A HOMELESS Teen

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has gifted a $30,000 truck to a lifelong friend.

Bruno Lauer took in the actor when he became homeless as a teenager after he and his mother were evicted from their home in Hawaii, and once again nine years later when Dwayne fell on hard times while trying to make it as a wrestler.

On New Year's Day, the Fast & Furious star, 48, took to his Instagram to share a clip of the sweet moment that he 'returned the favour' to Bruno by surprising him with a Ford F150 and promised his friend he's 'got him covered' when he chooses to retire.



