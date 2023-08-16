WATCH: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Meets With Ford CEO And Picks Up New F-150 Raptor R

The renowned actor and film producer ordered an F-150 Raptor R and took delivery of the high-performance pickup truck right as Jim Farley was in the neighborhood. The executive is driving an F-150 Lightning on the West Coast to see what fast-charging and EV road-tripping are like today. Here's what happened. You can't go wrong with a brand-new Ford F-150 Raptor R. The 5,960-lb pickup truck is powered by a Shelby GT500-derived supercharged V8 powerplant that puts out 700 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. It has just two horsepower and five lb-ft of torque less than its main rival, the Ram 1500 TRX.



You never know who you'll run into on the road... @TheRock picked up his new truck from @galpinford and had a special message for the @Ford + @UAW team back in Dearborn. Thanks, DJ! #BuiltFordProud pic.twitter.com/LZvvIBmUVw — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) August 14, 2023



Read Article