WATCH! EL TACO LOCO! Woman Goes On Rampage Driving HER CAR Into Beloved Taco Restaurant.

The incident at Tacos Reyes in Canoga Park was a wild ride from start to finish. It all began when a woman, seemingly hell-bent on causing mayhem, took a detour off the road and into the taco shop. But she didn't stop there; oh no, this was just the appetizer. The real main course was the chaos she unleashed as she went on a rampage, leaving a trail of destruction in her wake. The once beloved eatery was reduced to a scene of utter taco carnage. What could have possibly triggered such a tirade? Was it a case of mistaken identity, a revenge plot gone wrong, or perhaps a misguided attempt at creating a drive-thru? Whatever the reason, one thing's for sure: this taco shop will never be the same again.







