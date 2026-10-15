WATCH! ELON SHOCKS THE WORLD With New Roadster. This Is NOT An Overstatement. It's Simply The Greatest Car Intro EVER. Only LOSERS Will Disagree!

Agent001 submitted on 10/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:35:59 PM
Views : 830 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
If you're not over the moon seeing THIS from Elon Musk, we're not sure we can eveer be friends.WOW, JUST WOW!Discuss!!!Elon Musk unveils new Tesla Roadster by launching it off a ramp flipping the car mid-air and safely landing. https://t.co/a9hRSdDNJB— Pacific Wire (@JMChyno) October 16, 2026 NEW: Tesla Roadster does a mid air summersault from a standstill. WHAT ?????? https://t.co/jjbhBc97Bl— Autism Capital ?? (@AutismCapital) October 16, 2026 Dude. Elon Musk is on another planet. https://t.co/8rJNILOXXS— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 16, 2026 The Tesla Roadster is beautiful. Pure kino. I want one. https://t.co/ZbBKqNjYOR— Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) October 16, 2026
Elon Musk unveils new Tesla Roadster by launching it off a ramp flipping the car mid-air and safely landing. https://t.co/a9hRSdDNJB— Pacific Wire (@JMChyno) October 16, 2026
Elon Musk unveils new Tesla Roadster by launching it off a ramp flipping the car mid-air and safely landing. https://t.co/a9hRSdDNJB
NEW: Tesla Roadster does a mid air summersault from a standstill. WHAT ?????? https://t.co/jjbhBc97Bl— Autism Capital ?? (@AutismCapital) October 16, 2026
NEW: Tesla Roadster does a mid air summersault from a standstill. WHAT ?????? https://t.co/jjbhBc97Bl
Dude. Elon Musk is on another planet. https://t.co/8rJNILOXXS— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 16, 2026
Dude. Elon Musk is on another planet. https://t.co/8rJNILOXXS
The Tesla Roadster is beautiful. Pure kino. I want one. https://t.co/ZbBKqNjYOR— Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) October 16, 2026
The Tesla Roadster is beautiful. Pure kino. I want one. https://t.co/ZbBKqNjYOR
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