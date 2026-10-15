WATCH! ELON SHOCKS THE WORLD With New Roadster. This Is NOT An Overstatement. It's Simply The Greatest Car Intro EVER. Only LOSERS Will Disagree!

Agent001 submitted on 10/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:35:59 PM

Views : 830 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

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If you're not over the moon seeing THIS from Elon Musk, we're not sure we can eveer be friends.

WOW, JUST WOW!

Discuss!!!















WATCH! ELON SHOCKS THE WORLD With New Roadster. This Is NOT An Overstatement. It's Simply The Greatest Car Intro EVER. Only LOSERS Will Disagree!

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Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

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