WATCH! ELON SHOCKS THE WORLD With New Roadster. This Is NOT An Overstatement. It's Simply The Greatest Car Intro EVER. Only LOSERS Will Disagree!

If you're not over the moon seeing THIS from Elon Musk, we're not sure we can eveer be friends.



WOW, JUST WOW!



Discuss!!!









Elon Musk unveils new Tesla Roadster by launching it off a ramp flipping the car mid-air and safely landing. https://t.co/a9hRSdDNJB — Pacific Wire (@JMChyno) October 16, 2026



NEW: Tesla Roadster does a mid air summersault from a standstill. WHAT ?????? https://t.co/jjbhBc97Bl — Autism Capital ?? (@AutismCapital) October 16, 2026



Dude. Elon Musk is on another planet. https://t.co/8rJNILOXXS — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 16, 2026



The Tesla Roadster is beautiful. Pure kino. I want one. https://t.co/ZbBKqNjYOR — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) October 16, 2026







