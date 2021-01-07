WATCH: EU To Control Drivers With Speed Limiters Starting In 2023

In a move that sounds like something straight out of George Orwell’s dystopian nightmare, 1984, the European Union has declared that all new cars sold in Europe and introduced after 2022 must be fitted with speed limiters.

This isn’t news; the decision was made in 2019, but it’s worth revisiting because what seemed like a bit of depressing policy coming some years in the future is now coming next year. That’s NEXT YEAR, PEOPLE! And we’re not just talking about limiting speeds on motorways, or roads past schools, but potentially on beautiful deserted country roads, too.

 



