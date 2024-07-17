WATCH: EV Battery Maker CATL Explains It's Batteries Should Last 16 Years Or More

China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, better known by its acronym CATL, wants to calm any worries you may have about battery lifespan.

The largest EV battery manufacturer just released a new video claiming that its Long-Service-Life Battery packs can last up to 16 years or 1.24 million miles (2 million kilometers.) That's a lot of driving. Assuming an EV with some 300 miles of range, we are talking about more than 4,000 full charge and discharge cycles.

Across the world, many automakers use batteries from CATL, including Tesla, BYD, Hyundai, Toyota, Volkswagen and others.







