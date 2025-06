What difference does 10 mph make on an electric road trip? Apparently, a very, very big one—at least as far as the electric Cadillac Escalade is concerned.

And "far" is a great way to describe the new Escalade IQ's performance in a long-distance video test by State of Charge host and InsideEVs Contributing Editor Tom Moloughney. In Moloughney's latest video, the Escalade IQ manages to go a staggering 607 miles on a single charge.