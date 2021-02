During another charging session at the Circle K Furuset fast-charging station in Norway, Bjorn Nyland again spots a Volvo FE Electric truck. This time, however, a total of three Volvo FE Electric appeared at the same time for a recharge.

It looks a little bit bizarre and hilarious. Those large trucks barely fit in the parking spaces - well, they actually don't and are sticking out. Between them, small electric cars, like the BMW i3, tries to take some juice.