WATCH! EVERY Lucid EVER Sold Involved In A MASSIVE Accident?

Oh boy, talk about a Lucid dream turning into a nightmare! A video on TikTok showed a massive car pileup involving multiple Lucid cars, and the person who posted the video joked, "Bro hit every Lucid ever made.”



No major injuries were reported but we bet all those owners are praying they got totalled so they can about the MASSIVE depreciation hit they have taken and get out with their original investments.



WE love people with a sense of humor.



This is ANOTHER example of a vehicle we said would flop while EVERY other media outlets was whacking their progressive meat fawning over what they SWORE was a Tesla killer. Spies, we keep receipts,



Watch...















Bro hit every lucid ever made ?? pic.twitter.com/s3LTN5MH5B — ????? (@TylerChess) January 27, 2024



