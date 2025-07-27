WATCH! EVERYONE HATES ELON NOW! REALLY? How About A REALITY CHECK For The NAYSAYER LOSERS?

Oh, the naysayers are at it again, proclaiming the end of Elon Musk’s reign as the world’s favorite billionaire trailblazer. “Nobody likes Elon anymore!” they cry from their keyboards, sipping overpriced coffee while scrolling X for validation. His star has faded, they insist, pointing to cherry-picked polls or that one time he tweeted something spicy that ruffled feathers. But let’s take a quick detour to reality—specifically, to the Tesla Diner in Los Angeles, where the lines are longer than a SpaceX rocket launch countdown.



Picture this: cars wrapped around the block, bumper to bumper, stretching farther than the patience of a Twitter troll. The retro-futuristic diner, complete with neon lights and charging stations, isn’t just a pitstop—it’s a pilgrimage. Fans, families, and EV enthusiasts queue up for hours, not just for burgers and shakes, but for a slice of the Musk mystique. The wait? Often three hours or more, with some camping out like it’s Black Friday at a Best Buy in 2005. If this is what “nobody likes Elon” looks like, then obscurity must be a packed house.



The haters miss the point. Musk’s polarizing charm—part visionary, part provocateur—keeps him magnetic. While critics clutch pearls over his X posts, millions cheer his unfiltered audacity. The diner’s success isn’t just about fries; it’s a cultural middle finger to the “he’s over” narrative. From Tesla’s soaring stock to Starlink’s global reach, Musk’s empire thrives on the same energy that fuels those diner lines: relentless innovation and a knack for defying doubters. So, next time someone says “nobody likes Elon,” point them to the traffic jam at 7001 W Santa Monica Blvd. The line doesn’t lie—love him or hate him, Musk’s still packing the house.





This was the lineup yesterday to get into the Tesla Diner. Insane.



