WATCH! EVERYTHING You Probably NEVER Wanted To Know About BUSTLEBACKS. WTF Is A BUSTLEBACK?

The term "Bustleback" refers to a distinctive car design trend from the early 1980s, primarily associated with American luxury vehicles. The design was inspired by the classic, upright rear end of pre-war luxury cars, where the trunk lid sloped sharply down from the rear window, resembling a woman's bustle from the Victorian era.



Cadillac Seville (1980-1985): This was the trailblazer in the bustleback design, showcasing a dramatic, formal rear end. It was an attempt to evoke a sense of luxury and tradition amidst the era's boxy car designs.



Lincoln Continental (1982-1987): Lincoln joined the trend with its own interpretation, combining the bustleback with the brand's signature spare tire hump on the trunk, although the design was less pronounced than the Seville's.



Chrysler Imperial (1981-1983): Chrysler's entry into the bustleback club was subtler, with the design mostly evident in the coupe versions, offering a unique twist on the traditional luxury car styling.



These cars represent a brief period where American manufacturers tried to merge a nod to the past with contemporary design, creating a look that was both polarizing and distinctive.













