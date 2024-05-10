WATCH! EVIDENTLY, McLaren's And STREAMING Don't Get Along. Just Ask Jack Doherty!

Ah, Jack Doherty, the modern-day Icarus, but instead of flying too close to the sun with wax wings, he's careening too close to reality with a McLaren and a smartphone. In a spectacle that would make even the most seasoned Roman gladiators pause for thought, Jack decided the world needed to witness his new McLaren's maiden voyage - or rather, its abrupt end.



Streaming live, because why not document every moment of your life for the internet's eternal memory, Jack was not just driving; he was multitasking. The road, the chat, his phone - all demanded his attention, which, as we now know, is like asking a cat to herd sheep. The result? A spectacular crash, turning his shiny, new McLaren into something that looks like it just lost an argument with a junkyard compactor.



The moral of the story? Perhaps it's "Don't text and drive," or maybe it's "The internet loves a good crash, literally." Either way, Jack's McLaren might be toast, but his internet notoriety? Skyrocketing.





Jack Doherty just crashed his brand new McLaren on stream ?? pic.twitter.com/WNnKGbmHbD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 5, 2024



