WATCH! EVIDENTLY, McLaren's And STREAMING Don't Get Along. Just Ask Jack Doherty!

Agent001 submitted on 10/5/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:53:02 PM

Views : 248 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ah, Jack Doherty, the modern-day Icarus, but instead of flying too close to the sun with wax wings, he's careening too close to reality with a McLaren and a smartphone. In a spectacle that would make even the most seasoned Roman gladiators pause for thought, Jack decided the world needed to witness his new McLaren's maiden voyage - or rather, its abrupt end.

Streaming live, because why not document every moment of your life for the internet's eternal memory, Jack was not just driving; he was multitasking. The road, the chat, his phone - all demanded his attention, which, as we now know, is like asking a cat to herd sheep. The result? A spectacular crash, turning his shiny, new McLaren into something that looks like it just lost an argument with a junkyard compactor.

The moral of the story? Perhaps it's "Don't text and drive," or maybe it's "The internet loves a good crash, literally." Either way, Jack's McLaren might be toast, but his internet notoriety? Skyrocketing.





WATCH! EVIDENTLY, McLaren's And STREAMING Don't Get Along. Just Ask Jack Doherty!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)