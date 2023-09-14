WATCH: Eco-Terrorists Light Lot Of Tesla Model 3s On Fire In Frankfurt

A fire that started in a parking lot in the Fechenheim district in Frankfurt, Germany destroyed 10 Tesla Model Y EVs and damaged another five earlier this week in what seems to be an act of social resistance from an anonymous group that sees the American car manufacturer as one of its “most prominent enemies,” according to local media. The Frankfurt fire department says that its central control center got a call at around 3:20 AM on Tuesday that reported a fire had erupted in a parking area on Waechtersbacher Street. The blaze had spread to several cars before the firefighters arrived at the scene, who came with special respiratory protection and five fire engines to support their action, and the nearby railway line was temporarily closed for about 30 minutes. At around 4:30 AM, the fire was extinguished and the first units left the scene, but the site remains under observation as there’s a risk that the battery cells might reignite. With this being said, the fire department report doesn’t mention if the batteries caught fire.







Read Article