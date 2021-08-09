WATCH: Edmunds Review Claims Tesla Model S Plaid Simply Isn't Worth The Money

The Tesla Model S Plaid is a high-performance luxury electric car that Tesla says pumps out 1,020 horsepower and does 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds. If all of that sounds impressive, that's because it is. Taking its moniker from the space comedy Spaceballs, the Model S Plaid is the fastest Tesla you can get.



In this video, Alistair Weaver gets behind the wheel of the 2021 Model S Plaid to review everything this luxury sedan has to offer. Alistair goes into detail about what he likes and doesn't like about the Model S Plaid and discusses what the Plaid trim has to offer over the base Model S. We also test the Plaid to see how it measures up to Tesla's claims. It's ludicrous speed or bust in this review of the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid.







