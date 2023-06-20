WATCH: Electric Mercedes G-Wagon Caught Testing In Utter Silence

Retaining the boxy looks, albeit with a more modern twist, and still featuring a ladder-frame construction, the G-Class was given a significant makeover five years ago. The second generation is better in every aspect than its iconic predecessor. It retains the V8 firepower in the top grades, mixing everything with plenty of high-end materials, new technology features, and improved safety. But the automobile's future is electric, and Mercedes knows this all too well. Therefore, they are working on a zero-emission variant of the G-Wagen, which will be dubbed the EQG. Spotted testing in the open since last year, the Mercedes EQG has returned to our attention in a short video that shows it driving on public roads in Germany.







