WATCH: Electric Neue Klasse BMW M3 Caught Circling The Nurburgring Sounding Like An Appliance

BMW has plenty of new models in the making as we speak, and they will go down the Neue Klasse route, just like the latest iX3, the i3 Sedan, which will soon be joined by a station wagon variant, and the fresh X5 that takes a swing at Audi’s new-gen Q7, as well as other premium mid-size crossovers. The M family cannot escape the Neue Klasse trend, and for the first time ever, the company’s performance division will launch a battery-electric M3. But you already knew that, given that this model has been spied testing on multiple occasions, and has also fallen into the hands of various rendering artists, who have done their best to preview its M Concept Neue Klasse-inspired design as realistically as possible.













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