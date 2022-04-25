WATCH: Electrified Corvette Teased And Confirmed For Next Year, Full EV To Follow

General Motors has just published a teaser of the upcoming electrified Corvette. The model is set to be the second addition to the range after the Z06, which is also ready for launch later this year. As the teaser clearly shows, the electrified Corvette comes with electric power for its front axle. But that is not all!



It is unclear at this point if the makers of the video wanted to underline that the car can start up on electric power alone, which would make it a full hybrid, or if this is just a more advanced mild hybrid that can crawl/creep with its e-motor, as well as use it for a power boost, along with all-wheel-drive capabilities.







