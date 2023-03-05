WATCH: Electrify America VP Drives Across America And Comes Face To Face With The Challenges Of An EV

Robert Barrosa, VP of technology at Electrify America, will become president and CEO of the company on June 1.

From March 31 to April 6, Barrosa traveled almost 2,800 miles in a Hyundai IONIQ 5. He drove from Los Angeles to Electrify America’s HQ in Reston, Virginia. He stopped at 28 Electrify America charging stations in 13 states.

The company made a video about his trip and sent it over today. I have to admit that I was a wee bit skeptical about how his journey would be portrayed – would it show the not-so-good with the good? It did, and that makes the video useful.