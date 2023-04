Elon Musk slammed a reporter from the BBC who accused him of allowing hateful content to be more available and visible on Twitter. The Tesla and Twitter frontman asked him to bring forth a single example of hateful content that the reporter had seen, and when they were unable to list a specific form of it, Musk said, “You just lied!” James Clayton of the BBC showed up at Twitter HQ to interview Musk, and the conversation eventually turned to hateful content on the platform.



Came all that way just to say



i’M nOt sAYiNg aNyThiNg!



pic.twitter.com/eqvYsP3NyV — AKIRA THE DON (@akirathedon) April 12, 2023



