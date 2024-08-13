WATCH: Elon Musk Goes Against The Narrative In Trump Interview - We Should Not Vilify Oil And Gas Industries

In a two-hour-long interview on X with former President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that we’re being mean to fossil fuels and that there’s still plenty of time for our civilization to transition to a sustainable energy economy, despite the fact that Tesla makes electric cars, solar panels and home and industrial clean energy storage solutions. “My views on climate change and oil gas […] are pretty moderate,” Musk said. “I don’t think we should vilify the oil and gas industry and the people that have worked very hard in those industries to provide the necessary energy to support the economy,” he added.



Donald Trump & Elon Musk on Climate Change, Oil & Gas, Energy.@elonmusk @realDonaldTrump



Thank you @DavidCarbutt_ & team for the work! pic.twitter.com/jEzD5PKd8Q — Farzad (@farzyness) August 13, 2024









