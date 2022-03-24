WATCH: Elon Musk Holds Unscripted Q&A Session With German Workers - Who Else Does This?

Yesterday was a very busy but rewarding day for Elon Musk as the Tesla CEO acted as the MC of the Giga Berlin plant's first delivery event. Besides pulling off some dance moves as he personally handed over the first 30 German-made Tesla Model Y vehicles to customers, Musk also delivered a short speech inside the factory before deliveries began (see video at the bottom of this page) and a longer speech to workers later in the day (see video above). Speaking from an outdoor stage on the factory premises, Elon Musk thanked Giga Berlin employees gathered before him for their hard work that made possible the start of German-made Model Y customer deliveries. Shared on YouTube by the Tesla Welt Podcast, Musk's speech was met with enthusiasm by workers, especially after the CEO started his address by thanking them in German. He then switched to English and highlighted how important this day was for Tesla.







Read Article