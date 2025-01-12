WATCH: Elon Musk Sees A Future Where Working Is A Hobby - Makes No Mention How Anyone Can Afford To Live Like That

Elon Musk stated that rapid advances in artificial intelligence and robotics could make traditional work unnecessary within two decades. 
 
Speaking on entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Musk predicted that machines will soon handle most forms of labor, leaving humans to work only if they choose to.
 
During the discussion, Musk said the accelerating capability of AI systems and general-purpose robots will eventually cover all essential tasks, making human labor a choice rather than an economic requirement. “In less than 20 years, working will be optional. Working at all will be optional. Like a hobby,” Musk said.

 



 


