WATCH: Elon Musk Turned A Dysfunctional Tool Maker Into A Michigan Secret Empire

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:22:44 AM

Views : 1,420 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk came in, bought up Riviera Tool & Die. This was before Donald Trump became president. So he came in, bought up Riviera Tool & Die because he wanted to start producing his stamping tools in the United States instead of Asia, because he was realizing there's a lot of problems that they were encountering with these foreign made tools. And it's hard to solve a problem when you have a language barrier. So he bought up Riviera Tool & Die reopens as Tesla Michigan in Grand Rapids. 
 
When he bought that up, he took a company that was on the verge of bankruptcy, that couldn't hire anybody to turned it, turned it into something awesome. 



 



WATCH: Elon Musk Turned A Dysfunctional Tool Maker Into A Michigan Secret Empire

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)