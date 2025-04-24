WATCH: Elon Musk Turned A Dysfunctional Tool Maker Into A Michigan Secret Empire

Elon Musk came in, bought up Riviera Tool & Die. This was before Donald Trump became president. So he came in, bought up Riviera Tool & Die because he wanted to start producing his stamping tools in the United States instead of Asia, because he was realizing there's a lot of problems that they were encountering with these foreign made tools. And it's hard to solve a problem when you have a language barrier. So he bought up Riviera Tool & Die reopens as Tesla Michigan in Grand Rapids. When he bought that up, he took a company that was on the verge of bankruptcy, that couldn't hire anybody to turned it, turned it into something awesome.



Elon Musk’s Secret Michigan Empire



