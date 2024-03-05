WATCH: Employee That Slept In His Car To Better Serve Tesla Tells How He Got Laid Off

Tesla is on a mass layoff rampage. The company not only announced a global workforce reduction of 10% last month but followed that up by dismissing almost its entire Supercharging team—the same team that laid the groundwork for Tesla’s success and established what is today the gold standard of EV charging in the U.S. and several other nations.

Here at InsideEVs, we have been speaking with a number of laid-off former Tesla employees. all week. But one employee has detailed on YouTube how he was dismissed.







