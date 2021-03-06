WATCH: Enjoy A Walk Around Of The New Kia EV6 And Tell Us What You Think

A few weeks ago, the Kia EV6 made its US debut following its full premiere for the entire world in March 2021. You’ll be able to choose from a total of four models in America starting with the base rear-wheel-drive variant with 167 horsepower (124 kilowatts), followed by an RWD version with a larger battery and 218 hp (162 kW). The entry-level AWD model has two electric motors with a combined output of 313 hp (233 kW), and the range-topping EV6 GT will be the star of the show with a peak power of 576 hp (430 kW). The reservation process for the EV6 in the United States will start this month, though American customers will have to wait until 2022 to get their hands on South Korea’s new electric vehicle. If you are eager to see and learn more, don’t worry - we have a new 14-minute walkaround video detailing the EV, courtesy of the Asian Petrolhead channel on YouTube.





