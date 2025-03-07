WATCH: European Soccer Star Dies After His Lamborghini Crashes Following A Tire Blowout

Liverpool FC striker Diogo Jota was killed in a car crash along with his brother on Thursday morning, while he was driving on a highway in northwestern Spain. A tire of his Lamborghini Aventador reportedly suffered a blowout at high speed.

The accident took place on the Rias Bajas Highway (A-52) near Zamora, not far from the border with Portugal. According to the Guardia Civil in Zamora, at 12:30 AM, the driver lost control after a tire of his Lamborghini Aventador blew out while overtaking at high speed. The vehicle careered off the road, flipped over, and lit up in a fireball. Both occupants were killed.



A Medical Emergency Unit and personnel from the Mombuy Health Center rushed to the scene only to confirm the death of the two individuals. The occupants were identified as FC Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Felipe, 26, also a soccer player.





