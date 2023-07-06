WATCH: Even Mustang Owners In Poland Can't Keep From Crashing Their Mustangs

It’s happened again. A Ford Mustang driver has managed to wreck their car while in the process of leaving a car meet. Aside from simply taking in the carnage this story has a bit of a twist in that it’s not on American soil. Evidently, the trend of crashing one’s Mustang is spreading to other far-flung corners of the globe.

The YouTube channel Dashcam Bandit says this film comes to us from Tomaszów Mazowiecki, a city in central Poland, and it has a lot going on. Most notably, a black Ford Mustang leaving a car meet up goosing the throttle and almost immediately smacking into a stationary car in the oncoming lane.





