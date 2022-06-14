WATCH: Ever Wonder How Tesla Builds Battery Packs? Now You Know

Tesla touted their 4680 battery cells are a big step forward. Yet, the limited production keeps Tesla projects like the Cybertruck and Semi from taking off. A recent video shared on the Tesla website shows robots building structural battery packs, presumably at Giga Austin, and the images are mesmerizing.



Tesla introduced the 4680 cells two years ago during the Battery Day event, boasting about how they will change the EV future. The Cybertruck and the Semi were essentially tied to the 4680 cell production, a move that proved less smart. Tesla soon discovered that producing the 4680 cells wasn’t straightforward, which caused both projects to be delayed.







