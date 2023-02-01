WATCH: Ever Wonder What Happens When You Stop Changing Your Oil?

While frequent oil changes in ICE-powered vehicles are widely considered common knowledge, there are cases of extreme neglect shared by surprised car mechanics. The videos show the terrible state of the oil after exceeding its lifecycle for thousands of miles. Most automakers suggest oil change intervals of 6 or 12 months, or after clocking 7,500-15,000 miles (12,070-24,140 km). Unfortunately, this Seat Leon 1.8 TSI spent a lot more time on the roads between services, as proven by the state of the oil. The Spanish compact hatchback which is a close relative to the VW Golf came into the shop with a check engine light, only for the inspection to reveal that the owner hadn’t changed the oil for 60,000 km (nearly 37,300 miles).







