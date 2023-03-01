WATCH: Everyone Is Confused Over Why A 21 MPG Wrangler Gets A Tax Rebate But A 122 MPGe Model Y Does Not

Tesla and electric vehicle supporters are responding negatively to the Inflation Reduction Act’s qualified cars for its EV incentive. Based on the list of vehicles that qualify for IRA’s $7,500 tax credit, popular battery-electric cars like some variants of the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E will not be getting any incentives from the IRA at all. 

However, a number of gas-powered hybrids actually do. These include the Audi Q5E Quattro, a hybrid SUV that has an EPA rating of 61 MPGe and 23 miles of pure electric range; as well as the Jeep Wrangler 4XE, a 5-seat hybrid SUV that gets 20 MPGe and an all-electric range of 21 miles. In comparison, the Tesla Model Y Dual Motor AWD has 330 miles of all-electric range and 122 MPGe, while the Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 with Extended Range battery has 312 miles of all-electric range and 98 MPGe, as per the EPA.



