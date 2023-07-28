WATCH: Experts Believe The Tesla Cybertruck Will Weigh In At 7,000 Lbs

The Tesla Cybertruck is expected to enter production sometime this year, and the hype surrounding the all-electric pickup truck is no joke. So exciting is the Cybertruck that even teardown experts and automotive veterans are eagerly estimating some of the upcoming vehicle’s key details. One of these details is the Cybertruck’s weight, which is something that Tesla has kept close to its chest. A number of changes have been implemented on the Cybertruck since its unveiling back in late 2019, such as its slightly smaller size, at least compared to its first prototype. Considering Tesla’s other innovations such as structural battery packs and the use of megacasts, the all-electric pickup truck could prove lighter than some of its peers. This was, at least, mentioned in a Munro Live episode featuring automotive veteran and teardown experts Sandy Munro and Cory Steuben. Both Munro and Steuben have extensive experience with regard to Tesla’s inner workings, thanks to past teardowns of vehicles like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover.







