WATCH: F-150 Lightning Owner SHOCKED Over Disasterous Towing Performance

You may be aware of a YouTube channel called Hoovies Garage that deals with buying and selling cars for enthusiasts, capturing the ownership experience in the process. Tyler Hoover, the guy who started the channel many years ago, recently bought a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat with the Standard Battery together with a friend—each one has a 50-percent share in it—and had the first towing experience with the electric pickup truck. As you can imagine given the title of this story, it wasn't the most enjoyable towing experience, and that's putting it mildly. So what happened? Tyler had to travel about 32 miles (51 kilometers) with the F-150 Lightning towing an empty trailer to pick up one of his latest purchases, a 1934 Ford Model A truck.



