WATCH: F1 Driver Nico Hulkenberg Pushes The 1,000 HP Aston Martin Valkyri To 11,000 RPM At Silverstone

In June last year, British automaker Aston Martin revealed an even more ridiculous take on its already bonkers Valkyrie hypercar. Called the Valkyrie AMR Pro, this track-only special edition is intended to give buyers an experience that is as close to driving an F1 car as possible. For the "regular" Valkyrie, Aston Martin predicted around 4,000 pounds of downforce. For the AMR Pro, that figure is said to have doubled. Combine such immense grip with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 that revs to 11,000 rpm and produces around 1,000 horsepower, and you have a machine that even the world's most skillful billionaires probably won't be able to fully exploit.

Most of us will never get to experience this, so hop on board as we go for a couple of laps around the Silverstone circuit with F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg behind the wheel. Volume up.



