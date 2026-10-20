WATCH: F1 Drivers George Russell And Kimi Antonelli Go On An Off Road Mission In A Pair Of INEOS Grenadiers

Agent009 submitted on 10/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:42 AM

Views : 222 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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There's a certain irony whenever a Formula 1 driver gets behind the wheel of something a lot more rudimentary like an old-school 4x4. I quite like it. It speaks to their character. Anyway, that's exactly what's going on in this new INEOS campaign, where Mercedes-AMG F1 drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli got the chance to experience the Grenadier in its natural habitat.
     
The carmaker just released a new promotional video featuring George and Kimi behind the wheel of the Grenadier 4x4, each with their own build/spec of the vehicle. Antonelli went with a roof rack, hard shell tent, a Batwing awning and tailgate table, so that he can enjoy a little tiramisu along the way. This is what's called a camp-ready spec.





 


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WATCH: F1 Drivers George Russell And Kimi Antonelli Go On An Off Road Mission In A Pair Of INEOS Grenadiers

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