WATCH: F1 Drivers George Russell And Kimi Antonelli Go On An Off Road Mission In A Pair Of INEOS Grenadiers

There's a certain irony whenever a Formula 1 driver gets behind the wheel of something a lot more rudimentary like an old-school 4x4. I quite like it. It speaks to their character. Anyway, that's exactly what's going on in this new INEOS campaign, where Mercedes-AMG F1 drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli got the chance to experience the Grenadier in its natural habitat. The carmaker just released a new promotional video featuring George and Kimi behind the wheel of the Grenadier 4x4, each with their own build/spec of the vehicle. Antonelli went with a roof rack, hard shell tent, a Batwing awning and tailgate table, so that he can enjoy a little tiramisu along the way. This is what's called a camp-ready spec.













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