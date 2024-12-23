WATCH: FAFO-Don't Pay Your Car Payment? Then, When The Cop Asks You To Leave Your Vehicle And You DON'T?

If you fail to make your car payments, your lender may initiate repossession. Should a tow truck arrive to repossess your vehicle, and you refuse to exit when commanded by police, you're entering a legally complex scenario. The police can order you out of the vehicle during what's considered a lawful stop or seizure under cases like Pennsylvania v. Mimms, which allows officers to request occupants exit for safety reasons during traffic stops or similar situations. Refusal to comply with a lawful police order can lead to charges such as obstructing a peace officer or resisting without violence, depending on local laws. This action could escalate the situation, potentially leading to forcible removal, damage to your vehicle, and possible arrest. Furthermore, if your refusal is seen as obstructing the repossession process, additional legal consequences related to the repossession itself might follow, complicating your financial and legal situation further.



This woman decided to FAFO...











pic.twitter.com/qhOzfmKSkW — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) December 23, 2024



