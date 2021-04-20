WATCH: FIA Bans Kart Racer For 15 Years After Throwing A Bumper At Fellow Racer

Back in October of last year, we showed you a video of a disgruntled kart racing driver recklessly throwing a piece of bodywork at one of his on-track rivals. For obvious reasons, the video went viral and earned Luca Corberi worldwide condemnation for his actions. Nearly six months later, the FIA is now officially condemning such actions by issuing the Italian racer a 15-year ban from any form of motor racing sanctioned by the federation, which is essentially everything from karting all the way up to Formula 1.



