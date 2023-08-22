WATCH! FSD. FULL SELF-DROWNING? Check Out This Tesla Driver Up The POND WITHOUT A PADDLE!

As you know, it was a crazy last few days of weather in SoCal. In this incident highlighted on the Wham Baam Teslacam YouTube channel, Ryan found himself in a perilous situation while behind the wheel of his Tesla Model 3. Engaging the FSD Beta at 60 mph on a Mono City, California highway, he encountered a "Flooded" yellow road sign cautioning of potential water-covered terrain ahead. Despite the warning, FSD Beta carried on, and troublingly, Ryan entrusted it entirely, disregarding the sign. Regret set in as the situation escalated, underscoring the complexities of autonomous driving and the vital role of human intervention in the face of unpredictable road conditions.



What's YOUR call on this Spies?













