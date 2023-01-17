WATCH: Face It, The Heater In An EV Is No Match For An ICE Vehicle

Heating a car in the winter is sometimes a bit of a hassle – you have to clear up the snow on the windshield and let the interior warm-up. At least that was the case with older, internal combustion engine vehicles.

In newer EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning, things can go a lot smoother and quicker, partly because the vehicle doesn’t have to heat up some water for warm air to blow out the interior vents. Instead, it uses energy from the batteries to warm up the cabin, and it does so surprisingly fast.

As the video embedded above shows, there’s a huge difference between the time it takes for the electric F-150 to heat the inside compared to an older Dodge Caravan that has a gas engine under the hood.



