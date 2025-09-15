WATCH: Family Man Disarms Driver With A Gun In Atlanta Road Rage Incident

Road rage is always a terrible idea. Driving vehicles that weigh several thousand pounds with a bad mood and worse intentions can lead to life-changing circumstances. In the case of one man with his kids in Atlanta, a hit-and-run accident nearly led to tragedy. When he chased down a driver who he says hit him, things only de-escalated after she allegedly discharged a firearm. Video from the scene shows how fast things can go from bad to worse. Brandon Parker and his sons, aged 2, 8 and 14, were all headed home from Zoo Atlanta when he claims that another driver clipped their car and fled the scene. Wanting to ensure the authorities and insurance could hold the driver accountable, Parker gave chase. Despite evasive maneuvers, Parker was able to keep up and the driver ultimately stopped in the middle of the road. That’s when things took a really bad turn.













