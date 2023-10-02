WATCH: Fast And Furious 10 Teaser Breaks Out As Tickets Go On Sale For May Release

May 19. That’s when the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise hits theaters, and with so little time left until then, we’ve got our very first teaser of the movie. It’s short, and totally unrevealing, but definitely worth a look, as it shows, for the first time, the entire ensemble of stars taking part in the project. Oh, and it also serves as an announcement that tickets are on sale.



Officially, Fast and Furious 10 is supposed to be the last of a series that started 22 years ago. It brings together pretty much all the characters that meant something for the flick over the years, minus perhaps the most important one, who is no longer among us. To that, it adds a few new names that kind of make you feel sorry it all ends here. Buy hey, Fast and Furious has shown it can produce spinoffs, albeit bad ones, so who knows…





